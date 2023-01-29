Pitney Bowes (PBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 0.5 %

PBI opened at $4.27 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $742.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 111.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 222.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

