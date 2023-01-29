Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.865 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 75.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,467,000 after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.