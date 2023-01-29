Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Down 97.5% in January

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pine Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PTOC remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pine Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pine Technology Acquisition by 17.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Pine Technology Acquisition by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,635,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $11,333,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $12,739,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pine Technology Acquisition by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 923,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 271,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.