Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Up 27.3% in January

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,210,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 23,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. HSBC raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

PDD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.68. 5,902,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

