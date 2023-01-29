Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in January

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 642,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,594.3 days.

Piaggio & C. Stock Up 3.4 %

PIAGF stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757. Piaggio & C. has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.63.

Get Piaggio & C. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Piaggio & C. from $3.40 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

Piaggio & C SpA engages in the manufacturer and marketing of two wheel motor vehicles. It offers scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas; India; and Asia Pacific 2W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.