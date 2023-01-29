Perth Mint Gold Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $7.10 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be purchased for $1,955.19 or 0.08505200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00400058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,602.52 or 0.28081106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00577230 BTC.

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token launched on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,204 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

