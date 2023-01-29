Perth Mint Gold Token Price Tops $1,955.19 on Top Exchanges (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $1,955.19 or 0.08505200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $149.40 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token launched on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,204 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

According to CryptoCompare, "PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally."

