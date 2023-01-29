PermRock Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $25,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,591,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,006,734.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,589.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

