Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Short Interest Down 24.8% in January

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 201,800 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Shipping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Performance Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping Stock Up 6.9 %

PSHG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping ( NASDAQ:PSHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.