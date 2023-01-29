PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after acquiring an additional 525,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.19 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CBRE Group reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

