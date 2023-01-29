Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Peninsula Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS PENMF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. 214,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Peninsula Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.24.
About Peninsula Energy
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peninsula Energy (PENMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.