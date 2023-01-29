Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PENMF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. 214,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Peninsula Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

