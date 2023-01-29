Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004351 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $884.15 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001023 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002523 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00012745 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000161 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
