PARSIQ Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and $744,319.73 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges.

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

