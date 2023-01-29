Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

