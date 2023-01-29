Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 154,876 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 144,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $195.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

