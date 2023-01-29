Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,785 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSH opened at $22.79 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $810,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

