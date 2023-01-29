Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $106.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.00. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

About Park City Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

