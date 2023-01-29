Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $106.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.00. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
