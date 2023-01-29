Pareto Securities Lowers Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) to Sell

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mips AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Mips AB (publ) from SEK 480 to SEK 330 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Handelsbanken cut Mips AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $330.00.

OTC MPZAF opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. Mips AB has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70.

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sports helmets for biking, skiing and snowboarding, equestrian, team sports, climbing, and white water rafting; and road motorcycle and motocross helmets. The company also provides safety helmets for industrial use, and legal enforcement and armed forces.

