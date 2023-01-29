Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $8.78 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

