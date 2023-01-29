Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.33 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $97.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,036. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35.

