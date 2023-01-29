Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,768 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 289,721 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 73.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after acquiring an additional 252,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,253 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

