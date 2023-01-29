Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 2.0 %

CMCSA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.60. 20,776,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,571,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.