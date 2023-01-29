Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 426 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $590.99. 1,934,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

