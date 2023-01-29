Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 820.4% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.93.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,911. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

