Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $348,189,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $170,074,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $64,924,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $59,687,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. 1,293,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

