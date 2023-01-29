Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $355.59

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 355.59 ($4.40) and traded as high as GBX 361.40 ($4.47). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 358 ($4.43), with a volume of 112,361 shares.

Pacific Assets Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 355.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.49. The company has a market cap of £433.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2,557.14.

Insider Activity at Pacific Assets Trust

In other Pacific Assets Trust news, insider Sian Hansen acquired 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £6,944.96 ($8,598.44).

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

