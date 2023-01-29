Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $216,440.27 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,773.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00409553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.35 or 0.00783829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00095373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00577691 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00186184 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,699,828 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.