Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.18

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $217,613.98 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,512.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00404140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.00785430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00094628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00583130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00186710 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,697,109 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

