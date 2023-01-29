Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 8,140,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

OUST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ouster to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

NYSE OUST opened at $1.38 on Friday. Ouster has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 297.38% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ouster will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ouster news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $31,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,323,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 30,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $37,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 890,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,368.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $31,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,323,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,196 shares of company stock worth $83,727. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Ouster in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ouster by 39.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ouster by 34.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

