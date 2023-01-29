Orbler (ORBR) Price Hits $5.80 on Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Orbler has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00024592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $1.54 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

