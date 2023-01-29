Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 9,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Open Lending by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Open Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $8.68 on Friday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Open Lending had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 50.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

