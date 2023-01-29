OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $388,130.24

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $388,130.24 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

