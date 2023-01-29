OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $383,680.23 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00402883 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.37 or 0.28278874 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00571307 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

