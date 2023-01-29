OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Cap of $210.47 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00006485 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $210.47 million and $23.99 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00088362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000246 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

