Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

