OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Short Interest Update

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,947.0 days.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $160.42 during trading on Friday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $162.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.64.
About OBIC Co.,Ltd.
