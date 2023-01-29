NXM Tops One Day Volume of $83,750.54 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $330.85 million and $83,750.54 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for about $50.17 or 0.00216163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018138 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002810 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,210.29 or 0.99995000 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

