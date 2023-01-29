NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $334.44 Million

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $50.72 or 0.00215494 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $334.44 million and approximately $84,702.22 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00051115 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029468 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002772 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00157396 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 50.20077171 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83,823.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

