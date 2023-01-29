Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

