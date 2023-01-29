Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Lowered by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Nutrien by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.