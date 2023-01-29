Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.97 EPS.

Nucor Stock Down 1.7 %

NUE stock opened at $166.87 on Friday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $96.69 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Nucor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Nucor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $22,224,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 6.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.