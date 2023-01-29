Nucor Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.00. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $12.96 per share.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share.

Nucor Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $166.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74. Nucor has a one year low of $96.69 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

