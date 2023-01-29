Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.87. 2,383,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,409. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $96.69 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.74.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

