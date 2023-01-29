NSUR COIN (NSUR) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and $24,445.31 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

