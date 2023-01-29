Northwest Natural Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth $401,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Northwest Natural by 6.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

