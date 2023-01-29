Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $53.01 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.41. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Karp purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $545,664.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3,765.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

