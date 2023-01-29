Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Down 14.6% in January

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $53.01 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.41. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Karp purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $545,664.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3,765.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
See Also
