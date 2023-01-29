Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 29.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 390,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.64.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

