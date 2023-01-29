Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,455 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $109.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

