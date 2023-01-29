Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $30.28 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $30,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.81.

Shares of CRM opened at $164.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,289 shares of company stock valued at $24,590,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

