Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.44 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.90.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.77 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

